Free Summer Concert Series In Broome County

The Broome Bands Together Free Summer Concert Series is coming back to Otsiningo Park.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar along with Director of Broome County Parks Matt Gawors and Coughlin and Gerhart Attorney Mark Gorgos announced the series line up in the park on Tuesday.

Throughout the summer local bands will perform on Tuesdays starting on June 6 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

The following are the dates of the summer concert series:

June 6: Voodoo Highway

June 13: Blue Velvet Big Band

June 20: Dirt Farm

June 27: (Rain Date)

July 11: Basin Street Blues

July 18: The Shambles

July 25: Hot Dogs and Gin

August 1: (Rain Date)

August 15: Katie Scott with Persuasion

August 22: Yada Yadas

The bands play a variety of genres, so their will be something for everyone.

Matt Gawors, Director of Broome County Parks, said rain dates were added this year to ensure people wouldn't have to miss a performance.

The "Broome Bands Together" concerts are sponsored by Coughlin and Gerhart.