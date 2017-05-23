Update: Amber Alert- Cattaraugus County has been Canceled

An Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday Morning for a missing 12 year old girl, McKenzie R. Wilson has been canceled.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday the alert was lifted.

The alert for a child abduction that occurred near Shady Lane, in Lyndon, New York at about 5:00 a.m. on 5/23/2017.



The alert listed suspects, Joshua R. Monette,18 and, John Harvey, 16.