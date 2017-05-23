Pharmacy School Construction Making Progress

The Binghamton University Pharmacy School construction continues in Johnson City. On Tuesday, university president Harvey Stenger checked in on the progress with Howard Zemsky, President of the New York State Development Corporation.

Stenger says the construction is moving right along and is on track for a spring/summer 2018 opening. The school has already accepted applications.

The project is funded by the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, which awarded the Southern Tier $500 million to be spent on economic development projects over a five year span.

Stenger says the school's construction has already inspired interest in surrounding properties where he expects businesses will start to crop up to take advantage of a student presence in downtown Johnson City.