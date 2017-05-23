The Southern Tier Prepares Applications For Economic Development State Funding

The Southern Tier is working to secure more state funding to promote economic development in the area. The Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) met today to go over deadlines for grant applications.

Applications for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative are due on June 14th. Elmira was last year's recipient, winning the DRI money to remake their downtown area.

The REDC will begin sorting through Consolidated Funding Applications (CFA) in August and will eventually narrow those down to a list of priority projects which will be submitted for funding consideration.