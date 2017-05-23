Johnson City High School Students Honor Fallen Veterans

Johnson City High School students prepared for Memorial Day by honoring fallen veterans on Tuesday.



A group of Johnson City students teamed up with the American Legion Post 758 and placed American flags on the graves of veterans. There are an estimated 4,000 veteran gravestones throughout Calvary Cemetery. Among participants, there was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude.

Elizabeth Akulis, a 10th Grader at Johnson City High School, who has a Grandfather who was in the service said, "I do this because I know that when I do this I'm supporting all the people that have fallen as veterans and military members and I know that doing this it makes me feel good personally because it kind of shows respect to everyone that was a veteran or military person."

Tom Neddlick, Commander of American Legion Post 758 who served in the Vietnam War Veteran, reciprocated the gratitude for the students service. "It's really, its great. Its just heartwarming to see them come out and honor the veterans. Because you have to think that some of the students don't know what its like anymore because they're so far away from any of the wars and everything, they just see it on the news. But its really good to see the students come out and pay their respects."

This Johnson City School District community service project is on its fifth year of the project. Students said, they hope the tradition will always continue.