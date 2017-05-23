Mickey Jannis and the Art of the Knuckleball

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Pitcher Mickey Jannis is among baseball's rarest breed: knuckleball pitchers. He's thrown a knuckleball since he was in his early teens, after seeing a Fox Sports Net Special on Tim Wakefield. But, like most kids, he quickly abandoned it in games because of the unpredictability of the pitch. He was drafted in the 44th round of the 2010 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays as a sinker/slider pitcher.

The Rays released him in 2012, the same year knuckleballer RA Dickey won the Cy Young with the Mets. Jannis then decided to give it a go as a knuckleball pitcher. He had been throwing the pitch on the side all throughout college, but knew that to be taken seriously as a hurler, the pitch may not get him far. But, now, as a free agent, what did he have to lose?

He spent a few years in independent ball honing his "trick pitch" until the Mets came a-calling in 2015.

Fox 40 Sports Director Jeremy Donovan sits down with Jannis to talk about the uniqueness of the knuckleball and the challenges, both on and off the field, that come with throwing baseball's craziest pitch.