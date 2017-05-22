Historic WWII Marker in Owego Found

The historic marker for a WWII veteran and former Owego resident was found Monday night after it went missing on Saturday.

Gaye Sautro, the current home owner of where the plaque previously stood, said the Owego Police contacted her saying the plaque was found and turned in. She hopes to get it back tomorrow and plans to take it to local shops for help in repairing and reattaching it back to the marker.

The plaque was dedicated on August 12, 2016, in honor of the Corporal who survived 47 days in a New Guinea jungle after her plane crashed during the War. The marker stood in front of Hastings' childhood home on McMaster Street in Owego.