NYS Senate Passes Election Reforms

The New York State Senate passed bills on Monday to reform elections.

The bills aim to increase voter participation and education.

Senator Fred Akshar sponsored a bill that combines state and congressional elections to one date in August. This bill would save taxpayers $25 million and make New York State compliant with federal overseas ballot rules.

"Having the right to vote and having access to vote are very different," said Akshar. "We want to make sure that everyone who has the right to vote has the capability and access to vote as well. These reforms not only cut costs to save taxpayers money they ensure that our men and women serving in the military have their vote counted."

Other bills that were passed include allowing counties to split shifts of election workers and increasing accessibility of candidate websites.

The bills have been sent to the assembly for approval.