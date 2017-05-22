Rally Ponies come up with three in the 9th

RICHMOND, VA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored five unanswered runs in the final three innings, including three in the ninth, to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 5-4, on Monday night at The Diamond. Tomas Nido capped a three-hit game with a game-tying two-run single with two outs in the ninth to highlight the Ponies comeback victory.

Trailing by two in the ninth, Binghamton loaded the bases without hitting a ball out of the infield. DJ Snelten allowed two infield singles and hit a batter before ceding to Reyes Moronta. Nido greeted the righty by floating his first pitch into center, bringing home David Thompson and Jio Mier to tie the game. Two batters later, Kevin Taylor walked with the bases loaded to put the Ponies ahead.

Kyle Regnault put an exclamation point on a stellar night for the Ponies bullpen with a perfect ninth inning, earning his first career Double-A save. Scarlyn Reyes and Ben Griset each tossed perfect innings, extending Binghamton’s bullpen scoreless streak to eight innings.

The Ponies were forced to play from behind after Richmond plated three runs in the second. Squirrels starter Andrew Suarez helped his cause. With the bases full on three straight singles, Suarez cued a single off Blake Beavan’s foot. The roller ricocheted into left-field, allowing Hunter Cole and Brandon Bednar to score. Slade Heathcott beat out a potential double play to kick the lead to three. Chris Shaw launched a solo home run in the fourth, his sixth of the season, to put Richmond ahead by four.

Suarez had kept the Ponies at bay through six scoreless innings before the offense awoke in the seventh. Taylor led off with a double and came home when LJ Mazzilli scorched a two-bagger off the left-field wall. Thompson chased his former college teammate from the game by lining an RBI single into right field.

Ponies starter Beavan allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out six over six innings in the no-decision. He retired the final four batters he faced, starting a stretch in which Ponies pitchers put the down the last 13 Flying Squirrels hitters.

Reyes (1-0) struck out one to earn his first career Double-A victory. Snelten (4-1) was touched for three runs on two hits in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (23-15) continue their four-game visit to Richmond on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. LHP PJ Conlon takes the mound against RHP Sam Coonrod.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton is 10-3 in their last 13 road games and own the best road record in the Eastern League at 15-8…the Rumbles Ponies are a season-best eight games over .500…the Ponies reached double digits in hits for the fifth straight game…the four-run deficit matched the largest the Rumble Ponies have overcome in a win this season