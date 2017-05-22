Coalition To Educate And Report About Stormwater

The Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition will hold a public meeting on Thursday.

They hope to educate the public about stormwater runoff and its implications on drinking water.

Last year the BTSC cleaned streams, collected tires and household hazardous waste and marked storm drains with "No Dumping - Drains To River." They will report their progress at the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. in the board room of the Town of Union Town Hall; located at 3111 E. Main St., Endwell.