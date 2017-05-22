Bearcats welcoming big target

For the second straight year the BU baseball team is America East Regular Season Champions. Not to mention, they're defending conference champions after winning the tournament last year. They were picked #1 in the preseason conference poll and everyone wanted to knock them off all season long. Since that has not happened so far, they will definitely still be the hunted come this weekend and the America East Tournament. But that's okayay by them.

"Definitely, I think everyone is out to get us, for the most part, since we already won the regular season championship and everyone wants to knock us off," said Eddie Posavec, Senior, RF/1B/C. "But, we can't really let that affect us, we just have to play our own game and take it one game at a time."

"We kind of like it that way. If you're the target, that means people respect you and you've had success," said Head Coach Tim Sinicki. "We'd rather be the people that everyone is chasing, as opposed to us doing the chasing. We enjoy it. It speaks to the level of the program and how consistent we've been. We're kind of used to, now, for a couple years taking everyone's best shot. But that's ok. We'd rather have it that way because it means we're doing good things in our program."

As the top seed, BU gets a bye in the first round. The Bearcats will face either Maine or Albany on Thursday. The AEast Tournament will take place in Lowell, MA at the home of the Lowell Spinners, doubling as the home of the UMass Lowell River Hawks. This is the final year of UMass Lowell's probationary period after making the jump to Division I and also the last year of their bid to host the tournament.