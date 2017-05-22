Saints slide past Windsor into Semis

The Seton Catholic Central Saints are into the Section IV Class B Baseball Semifinals after a 3-0 win over Windsor on Monday. The Saints versus Black Knights contest was one of the few area games not rained out. All the others pushed back to Tuesday.

Mason Vaughn pitched a complete game shutout for the Saints with 13 strikeouts, one walk, and three hits. He lowered his season ERA to 0.67 in 52 innings pitched.

Other scores from Monday:

Baseball:

Class C:

Lansing 10 - Bainbridge-Guilford 6

Elmira Notre Dame 3 - Unatego 2

Trumansburg 3 - Tioga 0

Edison 6 - Harpursville 3

Class D:

Deposit/Hancock 25 - South Kortright 3

Afton 7 - Windham-Ashland-Jewett 4

Downsville 11 - Oxford 4

Girls Lacrosse:

Class C:

Maine-Endwell 8 - Owego 6