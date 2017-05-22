The American Heart Association Awards Volunteers

The American Heart and American Stroke Association recognized it's Southern Tier volunteers Monday at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton.

Over the years, hundreds of community members have dedicated their time, talent and passion to volunteering for the American Heart Association.The awards ceremony recognized local businesses, sponsors, and teams along with individuals for their fund-raising success. Volunteers said, they are more than happy to give their time for this worth-while cause.

Mario DiFulvio, CEO, Horizons Federal Credit Union said, "Its phenomenally rewarding. I started with this about three years ago and the money they raise,the people they effect, the people they help is just incredible. If it saves the life of one family member, one friend. Its all worth it."

Ten year old, Johannah Nowalk, raised $1,170 for the American Heart Association, she said she raised money in honor of her Great Aunts and also to raise awareness for heart disease. She said, "I just want to help others".

This years "Volunteer of the Year Award" was given to the Southern Tier Heart Walk Logistics Committee. The committee works year round to ensure the "Heart Walk" is a fun, successful and educational event for all participants.

Organizers say, the work never stops, more can always be done to raise awareness and fight cardiovascular diseases.