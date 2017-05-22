  • Home

"Click It Or Ticket"

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Johnson City Police announced on Monday that they will be looking for people who are not wearing their seat belts. 

However Johnson City Police are not the only ones enforcing seat belt laws. Across the state, officers will be checking seat belts as part of the 'click it or ticket campaign.' Those who are caught not wearing a seat belt will ticketed. 

The campaign, which will run through June 4, aims to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up. 