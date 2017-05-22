Free Concert At Binghamton University

The United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of America Band will be playing at the Anderson Center on June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The five brass players have received worldwide acclaim and military distinction. In addition to patriotic songs the band plays a wide variety of music including Bach and The Beatles.

The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are available at the Anderson Center Box Office. They must be picked up at the box office and there is a four ticket limit per person.