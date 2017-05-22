Endicott Men Arrested In Connection To Sunday Burglary

Endicott Police arrested two men on Monday in connection to an East Main Street burglary.

Police said Dwayne Hendricks, 54, and Walter Fields Jr., 50, both of Endicott, stole property from an unoccupied residence on May 21. The property was recovered during the investigation.

The Endicott Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Hendricks and Fields were remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.