Locals Hold "Tenney Out of Touch Tea" Protest

Over a dozen locals held a protest Monday afternoon in front of the downtown Binghamton Metro Center in response to Tenney's fundraiser in Washington. Representative Claudia Tenney of New York's 22nd District, held a donor fundraiser at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.. The event titled "Women's Tea with Tenney at Trump" cost attendees anywhere between $500 to $5,000 per person. According to protesters, Tenney's largest criticism is that she refuses to hold a town meeting with her constituents.

"We thought we would have the peoples tea party and what we're most outrages is that Claudia Tenney will take the time to meet with people who will pay her anywhere from $500 to $5,000, the elites, the corporations, these big donors, she will take the time to meet with, yet she has failed to take the time to meet with people here in her district. We've been asking since she was elected to have a town hall meeting," said Mary Clark, Regional Director of Citizens Action.

While Tenney was having tea at the Trump Hotel, protesters were sitting outside her local office having tea as well, calling it "Tenney Out of Touch Tea."

"She is still refusing to hold a town hall. She's claiming issues of safety and that there has been threats against her. They said on the radio that during the memorial day parade, she's going to be up on a float in front of thousands of people. If she's so concerned for her safety that she can't come talk to her constituents in a town hall, why is she up on a float?" said Matt Qahila, protester.

Tenney has not confirmed whether or not if she will be in attendance for the Binghamton Memorial Day Parade. Fox 40 has reached out to Rep. Tenney on this matter. There is no response at this time.