Beyond April the Giraffe: A Zoologist's Dream

Local superstar, April the giraffe, has remained a media sensation for some time. Her every move during her pregnancy was broadcast live to the world, via webcam footage.

For those that remained glued to the live feed, they may have caught a few glimpses of her personal handler and lead zoologist, Allysa Swilley, feeding and caring for April, every step of the way.

"I loved animals since I was a kid. I can't imagine my life without animals. When I was a kid I always said I wanted to work with animals, but I wanted to make a difference ," said Allysa Swilley.

Before her dream of working with animals grew into a reality, Swilley decided to attend SUNY Oswego, where she obtained a bachelors degree in zoology. She claimed that the world of education is what drove her to follow the path to help the world, one animal at a time.

"Education proved [to me] to be the biggest factor in saving species and we're doing it."

Gaining real world experience, Allysa traveled to Florida and South Africa for internships. Months later, Swilley returned to New York where she was able to procure a zoologist job with a local animal park, in Harpursville.

Allysa's job as lead zoologist at Animal adventure Park soon developed into a close relationship with the park's wildlife, creating her own 'special family.'

"At the park I have a hand in just about everybody's care. Whether it's from giraffes to Madagascar hissing cockroaches, I kind of help wherever is necessary."

Soon Allysa was introduced to April the giraffe and April's mate, Oliver, earning the name 'giraffe girl.' After caring for both of them for two years, Swilley discovered that her family was about to grow.

"Tajiri has been a part of my life since the day we said April was pregnant. Adding another member to the family has just been so exciting."

April's pregnancy swept the world, creating a buzz online. Begging the question, what was it like during April's last day of labor?

"[The birth] was the hardest thing to put into words. I was partially in tears, partially doing a happy dance, and we had to bottle it all up to keep that barn nice and quiet for April. It was nice and smooth. It was a ball of emotions, but we had to suppress it."

On April 15, the world watched as Allysa's youngest family member, Tajiri the giraffe, was born.

"He's the most adorable, little giraffe I've ever seen. I'm absolutely in love!"

Living alongside April during the live birth of Tajiri, people from across the globe journeyed to Animal Adventure Park to catch a glimpse of the famous giraffes and congratulate Allysa on a job well done.

"We've had lots of guests come in from all over; Germany, Netherlands, Texas and Canada. It's been phenomenal. We're making all kinds of memories here at the park."

As with all families, one day Tajiri will venture into the world by himself. According to Allysa, she knows this day is coming soon and she is prepared.

"People ask me, aren't you going to be devastated when Taj leaves?'...I'm going to be heartbroken when he leaves, but I understand why he has to go. It's just like my parents; when I moved out, went to college, got a job...it's the same concept. He's a giraffe, we're not losing him forever. He'll start his own family and I can still go see him."

Although Allysa Swilley's special family will one day change, she claimed the memories of the animals in her life are more than enough for her to continue helping others, but it doesn't hurt to capture a permanent reminder.

"Most people get tattoos of their kids' names, hands, foot prints...I have my Tajiri tattoo."

Whatever the future holds for Allysa Swilley, she will hold an optimistic perception (as long as she can convince Animal Adventure Park Owner, Jordan Patch, to welcome one more new family member).

"I hope the future brings me a rhino. I keep putting that bug in Jordan's ear, how about a rhino?' I'm still kind of working on it. Hopefully it brings another species that's in serious trouble and our fans will rally behind as well. That's what we need to save the planet."

When Fox 40 asked her the final question, "Has this journey been everything you hoped it was for you?"

Allysa Swilley's last response was, "This is more than I ever hoped it could be."