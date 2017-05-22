Remembering a "GIANT"- Ferris George II Akel

Ferris George II Akel, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2017 with his family at his side. In his obituary, the Akel's family wrote, "A 'Giant' has passed."

Known for managing the family business, Binghamton Giant Markets, Inc., Akel's dedication to the community was considered to be unwavering. As the community morns the loss of a great man, many reflect on his contributions to the community. Gerald Putman, Executive Director of the Chairman of the Dr. G. Clifford and Florence B. Decker Foundation, spoke about Ferris Akel's contributions to the community.

"He's a giant not only from GIANT markets, but when you look at what certain people do in the community, I mean his legacy is very similar to Dr. Deckers. He want's to see this community thrive. And Ferris did so much that people didn't even hear about in this community," said Putman.

Akel was the Chairman of the Dr. G. Clifford and Florence B. Decker Foundation for 28 years. The foundation gives capital grants for healthcare, education, arts, science programs and many community activities. Since 1988, the foundation has given grants to 99 non-profit organizations in the community. He also served on the Binghamton University School of Management Board and on the boards of directors of United Health Services, Inc., UHS Professional Home Care, Inc., UHS Twin Tier Home Health, BSB Bank & Trust Company, The Binghamton Symphony, Roberson Museum and Science Center, as well as many others.

"Ferris Akel always had a soft spot in his heart for our organization and was helpful in countless ways within and behind the scenes to lend his support. He was a very long-standing presence in the governing structure of UHS. I know that I valued the insights he freely gave and that I stand among many who will greatly miss him," said Matthew J. Salanger, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer of UHS

There will be a funeral service in honor of Akel's life. It will be held at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton, on Wednesday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m.. Family asks in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions may be made to the UHS Foundation, Binghamton University Foundation, or Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church.