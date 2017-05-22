Man Accused of Using Endicott Home to Lure Minors, Produce Child Pornography

An Endicott man who was arrested for possessing child pornography in April is now facing federal charges -- child sexual exploitation and producing child pornography -- after federal investigators said video, audio and interviews show Richard Squires lured adolescent girls into his home to make sexually explicit videos and photos.

According to court documents filed on May 18, 2017, the new charges stem from evidence collected during or after an April 17th search of Squires' Cleveland Avenue apartment -- including six home video and numerous still images -- as well as interviews and statements of the victims who appear in the videos.

An affidavit from an FBI special agent states on April 13, 2017, a high school counselor filed a complaint about Squires after advising "Victim #1" to speak with a counselor at Binghamton General Hospital. Authorities say the victim recently discovered child pornography on Squires' computer.

Endicott Police executed a search warrant of Squires' residence on April 14th. On April 17th, police arrested Squires on two counts of child pornography.

Court documents state police discovered thousands of files containing sexually explicit images of children and young adults between 5 and 20 years old.