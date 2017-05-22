Binghamton University makes an impact

Students wrap up Ditch the Dumpster while moving out from residence halls.

Students at Binghamton University wrapped up the "Ditch the Dumpster" project Monday. "Ditch the Dumpster" allows students to donate unwanted household items, textbooks and non-perishable food when they are cleaning and moving out of their campus residence.

"We partner with Salvation Army and Rescue Mission, and we also work with CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse) and Books for Africa. In the different communities, we split it up between Salvation Army and Rescue Mission, and then CHOW and Books for Africa are in every building, said Courtney Woolever, a community engagement coordinator at Binghamton University."

Last year, "Ditch the Dumpster" drive resulted in over 29,600 pounds of household items and food donations.