Many BU Grads Don't Plan to Stay in the Region

This weekend, Binghamton University conferred nearly 3,700 degrees as students became alumni. Now the question is whether or not they will stay in the area to look for jobs and give back to the economy they've been a part of for the last four year.

Fox 40 spoke to graduates about their plans once they leave this weekend and a majority said they plan to go back home.

"I'm pretty glad to be leaving, to be honest," said Calvin Chan who graduated with a Neuroscience Degree. He added that he plans to go back home to Brooklyn to apply for graduate school.

Other students echoed similar sentiments about leaving versus staying.

"I'm going home. I'm going to look for a part-time job and eventually, I want to save up some money and start my own company," said Justin Stone who graduated with an Economics Degree.

"Hopefully I'm going to Europe and then after that a job," said Craig Benigno who graduated with a degree in Financial Economics.

One student, we talked to did say that she's going to stay local, but does plan to go after a higher education degree in the near future.

"Well I live locally, so I'll be here for a few years and then I'll go and get a Masters of Fine Arts Degree," said Christina Rose who graduated with a degree in Fine Arts.

Binghamton University President, Harvey Stenger had a decisive message when it came to advice for graduating Seniors.

"They're going to have a long career, they're going to live a long time, so I recommend that they pick something that they enjoy as their first job and not something just to pay the bills," said Stenger.

The University said there were around 25,000 people on campus this weekend. The University added that all of those people resulted in $2.1 million being spent on local businesses, which resulted in $2.8 million in economic benefits.

According to a Forbes report, New York State had the 3rd highest student loans per capita at $5,570 on average per person, which may be one reason why students are going home after school.

Students we spoke to noted money, loans, travel or job opportunities as reasons why they are not staying in Binghamton after May.