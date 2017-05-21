Annual Spaghetti Dinner Helps Send Veterans on Trip of a Lifetime

Twin Tiers Honor Flight hosted a spaghetti dinner Sunday evening at McGirk's Irish Pub to help send WWII, Korean and Vietnam era veterans on the trip of a lifetime. The trip sends veterans to Washington DC to visit their memorials and the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

"It's fantastic, there's no way really to describe it. All the memorials put up for all the vets who have either perished or gone on... its a great thing to see all of them memorials," said Bob Gardiner, Vietnam Vet.

All members of the community were invited and approximately 100 people came out Sunday evening to enjoy some delicious spaghetti. Last year the dinner raised $10,000, which sent 50 veterans from both New York and Pennsylvania on the trip.

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight is part of the national Honor Flight Network, which services World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans as well as terminally ill veterans of any conflict era.

"Its a very moving thing to see all of the memorials there in honor of the vets and men and women who have been in the service. I can't explain it," said Steve Gardiner, Vietnam Era Veteran.

The same trip is planned for November 11, 2017 contingent on raising enough funds to charter a flight. The Twin Tiers has conducted 5 separate missions and has transported over 200 area veterans.

For more information on the Twin Tiers Honor Flight you can visit their website here.