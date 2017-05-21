Historic WWII Marker Destroyed in Owego

The historic marker for WWII veteran and former-Owego resident, Margaret J.Hastings, was destroyed and stolen in Owego on Saturday night.

The plaque was dedicated on August 12, 2016, in honor of the Corporal who survived 47 days in a New Guinea jungle after her plane crashed during the War. The marker stood in front of Hastings' childhood home on McMaster Street in Owego.

The current homeowner of that location, Gaye Sautro, said she was devastated when she walked outside Sunday morning and saw the marker destroyed.

"When I found out this morning, I had a little cry, I was just heartbroken," said Sautro.

Being able to live in the home that Hastings once called her own is a connection that has stood the test of time.

"There's nothing better than learning history through someone firsthand. It's a little piece of history that I look at every day and think of her and remember her and the others who have served," said Sautro.

Gaye says whoever vandalized and took the sign is disrespecting more than just Hastings.

"It's just wrong, it's an insult to every veteran and everyone whose ever served," said Sautro.

According to Sautro, Hastings is the only female War Veteran to be honored in New York State. She added the Owego Police told her hey will do what they can and that there were other incidents in the neighborhood on Saturday night.

The historic marker is far too destroyed to be replaced, even if it's returned but Sautro said that won't stop her from making the sign stand outside her home once again.

"I obviously can't reinstall it, but I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to get it repaired, it doesn't belong to any one person, it belongs everyone," said Sautro.