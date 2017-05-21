DOT: Prospect Mountain Construction Will Impact Traffic

The New York State Department of Transportation says the Prospect Mountain Construction projected will result in delays and lane closures this upcoming week. Work is expected to take place on Monday, May 22 through Thursday, May 25.

Areas to Expect Delays

Route 17 West: Exit 72 (Prospect Street) will be closed. Drivers should take Exit 71S (Johnson City) to Airport Road to Prospect Street instead.

Route 17 West: Right lane between Exit 72 and Exit 71 will be closed.

Route 7 North: Will be reduced to one lane between Robinson Street and Bevier Street.

Route 7 South: Will be reduced to one lane between Bevier Street and Frederick Street.

Front Street: Alternating road closures between Prospect Street and Old Front Street.

Sowden Street: Alternating road closures.

For more information, visit the NYSDOT website.