Sacred Sites on Display in the Southern Tier

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Twenty-four religious sites in Binghamton, Endwell, Endicott and Johnson City opened their doors to the public to explore and find out what makes them a "Sacred Site."

Throughout Sunday, many of these sites offered tours for anyone interested in learning about their rich history. The day-long event was completely free to the public.

Sacred Sites

  • Centenary-Chenango St. United Methodist Church
  • Calvary Baptist Church
  • Christ Episcopal Church
  • United Presbyterian Church
  • St. Michael's Orthodox Church
  • Holy Spirit Byzantine Eastern Rite Catholic Church
  • Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church
  • John Hus Presbyterian Church
  • First Congregational Church UCC
  • St. Patrick's Church
  • Temple Concord Synagogue
  • Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church
  • Tabernacle United Methodist Church
  • Community of Christ Church
  • Saint James Church
  • Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
  • Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church
  • St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church
  • Endwell United Methodist Church
  • Northminster Presbyterian Church
  • Saint Joseph's Church, Grotto & Shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes
  • Saint Anthony of Padua
  • Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Nativity
  • St. Andrew's Church

The Scared Sites Open House Sunday event was started through the Net York Landmarks Conservancy and sponsored by the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier. 