Sacred Sites on Display in the Southern Tier

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -
Twenty-four religious sites in Binghamton, Endwell, Endicott and Johnson City opened their doors to the public to explore and find out what makes them a "Sacred Site."
Throughout Sunday, many of these sites offered tours for anyone interested in learning about their rich history. The day-long event was completely free to the public.
Sacred Sites
- Centenary-Chenango St. United Methodist Church
- Calvary Baptist Church
- Christ Episcopal Church
- United Presbyterian Church
- St. Michael's Orthodox Church
- Holy Spirit Byzantine Eastern Rite Catholic Church
- Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church
- John Hus Presbyterian Church
- First Congregational Church UCC
- St. Patrick's Church
- Temple Concord Synagogue
- Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church
- Tabernacle United Methodist Church
- Community of Christ Church
- Saint James Church
- Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
- Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church
- St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church
- Endwell United Methodist Church
- Northminster Presbyterian Church
- Saint Joseph's Church, Grotto & Shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes
- Saint Anthony of Padua
- Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Nativity
- St. Andrew's Church
The Scared Sites Open House Sunday event was started through the Net York Landmarks Conservancy and sponsored by the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier.