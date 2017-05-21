Sacred Sites on Display in the Southern Tier

Twenty-four religious sites in Binghamton, Endwell, Endicott and Johnson City opened their doors to the public to explore and find out what makes them a "Sacred Site."

Throughout Sunday, many of these sites offered tours for anyone interested in learning about their rich history. The day-long event was completely free to the public.

Sacred Sites

Centenary-Chenango St. United Methodist Church

Calvary Baptist Church

Christ Episcopal Church

United Presbyterian Church

St. Michael's Orthodox Church

Holy Spirit Byzantine Eastern Rite Catholic Church

Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church

John Hus Presbyterian Church

First Congregational Church UCC

St. Patrick's Church

Temple Concord Synagogue

Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church

Tabernacle United Methodist Church

Community of Christ Church

Saint James Church

Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church

Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Endwell United Methodist Church

Northminster Presbyterian Church

Saint Joseph's Church, Grotto & Shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes

Saint Anthony of Padua

Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Nativity

St. Andrew's Church

The Scared Sites Open House Sunday event was started through the Net York Landmarks Conservancy and sponsored by the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier.