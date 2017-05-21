Participants Run 5K to Help the Tioga County Anti-Hunger Task Force

The Owego Rotary teamed up with the Tioga County Anti-hunger Task Force to host a Run to Feed 5K on Sunday afternoon.

The race took place at Hickories Park in Owego and all of the proceeds from the event went to the Anti-hunger task force.

"They're here together for a common goal and that is to combat food insecurity for our kids," said Nancy Eckstrom, Tioga County Task Force Volunteer.

Nearly 4,000 children in Tioga receive free or reduced meal plans at school and 21% of them suffer from food insecurity.

"It's a pretty big problem in Tioga county - feeding kids. They estimate about 20% of these kids are suffering from hunger," said Brian Eldridge, Owego Rotary President.

While the schools are trying to help alleviate the problem, some children only receive proper meals during school hours, making weekends and breaks a gap in food availability. The Anti-hunger task force program addresses the gap in food availability for children in Tioga.

The Anti-hunger Task Force will give money to the Summer Lunch Box Program, which sends healthy foods to the home of children in need of meals over their summer break.