Ponies Roll Past Bowie

BOWIE, MD – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies pounded out a dozen hits, including five from Cody Decker and Jio Mier, to beat the Bowie Baysox, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium. The Rumble Ponies reached double-digits in hits for a season-best fourth straight game and won their seventh consecutive rubber game.

Binghamton started their offensive push and cracked the scoreboard in the second inning. With two outs, Mier deposited a double into the right-field alley, plating Matt Oberste and Kevin Kaczmarski.

Bowie starter John Means held the Ponies at bay until the sixth. With the game knotted at two, LJ Mazzilli started Binghamton’s tiebreaking rally with a leadoff double. After the two-bagger, Baysox catcher Yermin Mercedes fielded Luis Guillorme’s bunt attempt in front of the plate and fired wired of the bag, allowing Mazzilli to score. Tomas Nido doubled the lead by pulling an RBI single into left.

Cody Decker closed out Binghamton’s strong day at the plate with a two-run homer in the eighth. The Ponies’ designated hitter yanked the first pitch he saw from Jesus Liranzo inside the left-field foul pole for his second homer in as many games.

Bowie’s long offensive highlight came in unorthodox fashion in the third against Ponies starter Casey Delgado. Sharlon Schoop zipped a line drive towards the right-field corner. His shot caromed off the wall, veered into right-center field and allowed Erick Salcedo to score from first. Schoop raced around the bases to tie the game when Luis Guillorme’s relay through to third sailed high.

Schoop’s Little League home run was the only mark against Delgado (3-4). The righty held the Baysox to three hits and struck out four over five innings to earn his third win in four starts. Corey Taylor, Kyle Regnault and Tim Peterson combined for four scoreless innings of relief to secure the Ponies’ ninth series win of the season.

Means (2-4) was touched for four runs on eight hits over six innings in the defeat.

The Rumble Ponies (22-15) venture to Richmond to start a four-game series against the Flying Squirrels on Monday at 6:35 PM.



Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies