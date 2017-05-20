Ponies Fall in Bowie

BOWIE, MD – Aderlin Rodriguez, a former Binghamton Met, belted a tiebreaking home run in sixth and the Bowie Baysox beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-3, on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium. The Ponies struck out 14 times and stranded a dozen runners, including the potential game-tying run in the ninth, in the loss.

With the game knotted at one, Rodriguez led off the sixth inning against Rumble Ponies starter Corey Oswalt. The 2015 B-Met launched Oswalt’s 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-center, pushing the Baysox ahead with his seventh homer of the season.

After grabbing the lead on Rodriguez’s blast, the Baysox put the game out of reach with two runs in the seventh against Cory Burns. DJ Stewart yanked an RBI double down the right-field line and Garabez Rosa added a run-producing single.

The Rumble Ponies threatened often against Baysox starter Brandon Barker, but only scratched out one run. Barker allowed seven hits and issued one walk, but stranded eight runners and held the Ponies to a 1-for-5 clip with runners in scoring position. Champ Stuart’s run-producing fielder’s choice in the fourth was the only blemish on Barker’s tab in the no-decision.

Lucas Long took over in the sixth and kept the Ponies in check until the ninth. After Kevin Taylor kept the Ponies alive with a two-out single, Cody Decker blasted a two-run homer to left, his fourth long ball of the season. Kevin Kaczmarski followed with a single, but David Thompson struck out to end the game.

Long (5-1) struck out eight over four innings to collect the win. Oswalt (3-3) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings in his first defeat since April 14.

The Rumble Ponies (21-15) conclude their visit to Bowie with their eighth rubber game of the season on Sunday at 2:05 PM. RHP Casey Delgado takes the mound against LHP John Means.



Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies