Area youth baseball and softball players gathered at NYSEG Stadium for the Major League baseball Sectional Competition. Pitch Hit & Run is a grassroots program designed to provide boys and girls with a free opportunity to compete based on individual excellence in core baseball/ softball skills.

The competition starts at a local level and those who advance get placed in the sectional competition. The top winner for both boys and girls will compete against kids all across New York State. Winners of the state competition will then be sent to either City Field or Yankee Stadium to compete in the 3rd round. Finalist from the 3rd round will then move to the Major League All-Star game.

"I think it gets the awareness out of the competitive atmosphere we have in baseball and softball in this area. It allows them to really elevate their game competing against kids that are also probably the same skill level. Not only that, but it brings them to a nice facility like this where we do have a wonderful AA baseball team and they have an opportunity to see good baseball. I think its good for them to be able to come and compete on this field against good competition but also see what the "big leagers" do and be able to hopefully follow their dreams and maybe some day play on a field like this," said Ryan McManus, Parks & Recreation.

It was just 3 years ago that Broome County started to compete in the local competitions and for the past 2 years, Broome County has held sectionals. However, this is the first year the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The competition is based off of a point system in which is measured on distance and accuracy. Competitors are also times on how fast they can run base to base. For more information on Pitch Hit & Run you can visit the website here.