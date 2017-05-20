Chenango Valley Students Design Mars Rovers

Teams of Chenango Valley middle school students were challenged to design a Rover using Lego pieces as part of a simulated Mars landing event.

Participants had to use Legos as well as motors and other 3D objects created with the help of the Triple Cities Makerspace in order to complete a series of challenges including driving the Rover, picking up a rock sample, bringing it back to the "lab" and they have to do it all while in a separate room.

"That's the kicker because they're used to being able to drive and watch it, but today they have to do it through a camera," said Sarah Latimer, STEM Director of Technology.

While creating and operating a Rover may be a childhood dream for a lot of the kids, the challenge was an opportunity to put them in a real life problem-solving situation.

"They're not just solving a math problem, they have to put all of their skills together and on top of that they have to deal with working in a team of kids they don't know that well," said Latimer.

Not only will it allow the teams to work together but it gives them an opportunity to get a feel for potential jobs of the future.

"Some of the jobs they'll have one day don't even exist yet," said Latimer.

She added the goal is to set up a grant and partnership with the Triple Cities Makerspace so that the CV School District can reach out to them anytime they want to set up a challenge like this one in the future.