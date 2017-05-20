BU School of Management Graduates Receive Degrees

Graduates of the School of Management are just hundreds of the 3,000 degrees to be handed out this weekend at Binghamton University.

From May 19 through the 21, each school and college will have its own ceremony. Thousands of family members and friends are expected to travel to Broome County to get a glimpse of graduates receiving their degrees.

Student Speaker William Rayfield was among many of the distinguished to speak at the ceremony. Rayfield spoke about what the word opportunity means to him, hoping to spread some inspiration to those ready to jump into their careers.

"The advice I give to any student new or transfer is to just get out there and experience things, try things," said Rayfield.

School is extremely important and my grades have always been important to me but I think the experiences we make are the biggest things you're going to remember from college and getting involved in organizations to figure out what you're good at and what you like beyond the classroom helps. — William Rayfield

Fox 40 will continue to provide coverage on commencement throughout the weekend.