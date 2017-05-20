Thomas DiNapoli Releases April State Cash Report

According to New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, State tax collections were down 13.1% in the first month of the new fiscal year, compared to the same period in 2016.

New York collected $7.1 billion in April, which was $1.1 billion less than last year at this time. DiNapoli says there was a decline in personal income tax collections.

"The fiscal year is off to a rocky start. It's not clear whether this is the result of underlying economic conditions, taxpayers deferring income or other factors, but revenue impacts from developments in Washington and changes in the economy must be monitored closely in the coming months," said DiNapoli.

The Comptroller is optimistic that the Enacted Budget Financial Plan will provide information about how recent collections are anticipated to affect the financial plan going forward.

Through April 30:

All Funds receipts totaled $12.1 billion, which is a decline of $845.1 million (6.5%) from last year for the same period.

All Funds spending totaled $11.7 billion, which is $1.1 billion more (10.9%) from last year for the same period.

General Fund ended April with a balance of $7.4 billion, which is almost $3.5 billion less than last year for the same period.

The General Fund is the major operating fund in NYS, while All Funds includes the General, Special Revenue, Debt Service, Capital Projects Funds as well as money from the Federal Government.

DiNapoli has additional details on his website.