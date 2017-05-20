Rep. Tenney, House Pass Five Bills to Protect Police

Police Week in New York State ended on Saturday, May 20 and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (22nd District) helped pass several bills to support law enforcement.

Tenney along with the NYS House of Representatives passed five pro-Police bills on Friday.

New Pro-Police Bills

H.R. 1892 - Honoring Hometown Heroes Act Allows the Governor to order the American flag to be flown at half-staff to honor a first responder who dies in the line of duty.



H.R. 115 - Thin Blue Line Act Includes violence against local and state law enforcement officers to the list of aggravating factors that a jury must consider in Federal death sentence cases.



H.R. 1616 - Strengthening State and Local Cyber Crime Fighting Act of 2017 Authorizes a program run by the U.S. Secret Service that will train law enforcement officers in cyber crime cases.



H.R. 1428 - American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017 Incentivizes agencies to hire veterans under the COPS Hiring program.



H.R. 1309 - Probation Officer Protection Act of 2017 Allows Probation Officers to arrest a person if there's probable cause



"There are few jobs more perilous than that of a Police Officer, and their service deserves to be recognized at every turn. This week the House took an important step forward to ensure that we recognize our dedicated public servants for their bravery and service," said Claudia Tenney.

She added that she is looking forward to continuing to advocate for law enforcement during her time in Congress.