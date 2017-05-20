Binghamton VA Outpatient Clinic Sets the Bar for Medical Services

VA health services are now expected to increase in Broome County thanks to the new and improved VA's Binghamton Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The new 25,000 square foot clinic has two floors, double the size of the former location.The clinic was built in convenience and now allows the services to grow along with the number of patients.

"We're really pleased to have moved to the larger facility now so we can start to expand some of our services. Currently we offer primary care to 43,000 veterans. In addition we have on-site podiatry service. We have on-site optometry and optical service. We have a wide variety of Telehealth clinics currently; which allows veterans to come and be seen in this clinic but have an appointment with a specialist in Syracuse," said David Hunsinger, medical Director of the Binghamton VA Clinic.

The clinic can now service up to 6,000 patients. They also have a larger waiting area but more importantly, they have more waiting rooms to treat people faster. Extensive planning combed through nearly every possible detail to help make veteran's more comfortable and more convenient for the healthcare providers. Personal waiting areas for veterans, a separate entrance for an ambulance if necessary and even Telehealth are examples of significant changes.

For the past 3 years the VA has been using Telehealth to relieve travel costs. It allows veterans to engage in a real-time interactive video conference to the specialist from another location. For Broome County patents, many have to travel to Syracuse to see a specialist. Telehealth allows veterans to be diagnosed and/or receive a complete consultation via live video at the clinic or event their home. Services for the Telehealth range from mental health, nutrition, urology and nearly 17 other services.

A new physical therapy room is set to open by the end of the year. The clinic is open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For veterans looking for more information, they can call the Binghamton clinic at (607) 772-9100.