Local AT&T Employees Go on Strike

Workers at a local AT&T in Vestal are joining with thousands of other company employees to strike this weekend in hopes of a fair union contract.

A few dozen people gathered outside of the AT&T located at 3108 Vestal Parkway East to picket and show the telecommunications company that their employees matter.

Employees say they have been negotiating a new contract since January and this is the first time an AT&T has gone on strike. The protesters are hoping to keep jobs local, get better healthcare and ensure their time off is granted.

One picketer, Amber Santo, is also a Retail Sales Associate at the Vestal AT&T. She is fighting to keep jobs here in the country.

"Everything is being sent overseas and that leaves us all without any type of income," said Santo.

She added it's not just about keeping sales jobs local but call center jobs as well.

"Customers want people in America to talk to in order to figure things out," said Santo.

In addition, the strike is to make sure employees receive better healthcare coverage and get fairer sick days.

"We are allowed ten sick days but we are pointed for those, once we reach eight points we get fired so the math right there doesn't add up," said Santo.

We're trying to get actual sick days where we do not get in trouble once we do leave. — Amber Santo

Nearly 35,000 AT&T employees walked out of their stores on Friday at 3:00 p.m. but the protest won't last long. Santo said this is a short strike, just to let the company know that they want to be treated fairly.

"This is just to let AT&T know this is what's going to happen if we can't come to any type of agreement," said Santo.

Protesters said the company hasn't budged on negotiations over the last five months and employees just want to reach a middle ground.

According to the Communications Workers of America, AT&T Mobility made $13 billion in profits last year but jobs are continuing to be outsourced. They add that AT&T has sent 60% of its retail stores to low-wage 3rd party dealers in other countries.

Ellen Webner, AT&T Spokesperson, released the following statement:

A strike is in no one’s best interest, and it’s baffling that union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms in which our employees in these contracts – some of whom average from $115,000 to $148,000 in total compensation – will be better off financially. We’re prepared, and we will continue working hard to serve our customers. What’s most important is we’re all family, whether you’re a union member of not. Like any family we have our disagreements but we’ll sort them out.

She added the company has reached 29 agreements since 2015, which has covered over 128,000 employees.

"We are confident we can do the same here," said Webner.

The store will remain open in Vestal this weekend, with Store Managers, who are not union workers, acting as Associates.

Workers will return on Monday in hopes that their message was received by A&TT.