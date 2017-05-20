BU Baseball Sweeps Hartford

Junior Nick Wegmann tossed six innings of no-hit ball and Binghamton baseball (30-11, 15-4 America East) scored eight runs in the first four innings en route to a 10-1 win over Hartford (20-28, 8-13 AE) in the regular season finale Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.



Having already clinched the regular season title and No. 1 seed for the upcoming conference tournament, BU still went out and celebrated Senior Day in style with double-digit runs on 14 hits. The win completed a three-game sweep of Hartford and gave BU 17 wins in its last 21 games. Before the game, the program honored its six graduating seniors: Jake Cryts, Nicholas Liegi, Henry Pellicciotti, Darian Herncane, Eddie Posavec and Brendan Skidmore.



For the second time this season (both wins), the starting battery was all Wegmann with Nick Wegmann pitching to freshman TJ Wegmann. The pair also worked together in BU's 2-1 win over 19th-ranked Virginia Tech on March 5. Wegmann put down 18 of the 21 batters he faced, working around three walks and a delicate fifth inning when the Hawks loaded the bases. Wegmann (W, 4-5) lowered his season ERA to 2.97.



The Bearcats provided plenty of offensive support with four runs in the first inning, four more in the fourth and two in the eighth. Hartford tallied its lone run in the eighth.



Sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak went 4-for-4 with four RBI and junior center fielder CJ Krowiak went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Freshman right fielder Anthony Meduri had three hits as the top three hitters in BU's lineup went a combined 11-for-13 with five RBI.



Freshman shortstop Greg Satriale belted his first collegiate home run to double BU's lead in the first inning. With senior first baseman Eddie Posavec on second, Satriale sent the first pitch he saw into the Bearcats' bullpen in left field for a two-run shot. In the fourth inning, Binghamton used three doubles and two singles to plate four more runs. Yurchak's two-run single in the eighth finished out the scoring.



Binghamton will now head to Lowell on Tuesday in advance of its first game at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Bearcats will face the winner of the opening game between fourth-seeded Albany and fifth-seeded Maine. The six-team, double-elimination tournament begins with three games on Wednesday following the awards banquet Tuesday night. The champion receives an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics