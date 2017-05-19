Ponies continue to Rumble in Bowie

BOWIE, MD – Tomas Nido racked up four hits and drove in four runs to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies past the Bowie Baysox, 9-2, on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium. The Ponies hammered out 14 hits, one shy of a season-high, and had four players record multiple-hit games to earn the series-opening win.

Amidst swirling winds and threatening skies, the Rumble Ponies set the tone with two runs in the first against Matthew Grimes. Nido flared a wind-aided RBI single to right and Kevin Kaczmarski slapped a run-producing single to left to put Binghamton on the board. Nido struck again in the third, blasting a two-run homer to left, his third of the season.

Donovan Hand ducked several threats from the Baysox through five scoreless innings. The righty allowed five hits and walked three, but stranded all eight runners and held Bowie hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position. Hand’s only blemish came in the sixth when Sharlon Schoop threaded an RBI single into left.

The Rumble Ponies did not take their foot off the gas pedal once Bowie dipped into their bullpen. Binghamton added two more runs in the fifth when Aderlin Rodriguez failed to catch a pop up from LJ Mazzilli. Nido capped his stellar night by scorching an RBI double off the left-field wall to highlight Binghamton’s three-run eighth inning.

Hand (2-1) allowed one run on seven hits and struck out two over six innings to pick up his second win with Binghamton. Scarlyn Reyes allowed one run in two innings of relief before Kelly Secrest tossed a scoreless ninth.

Grimes (0-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits over 4-2/3 innings, extending his winless streak at Double-A to seven starts.

The Rumble Ponies (21-14) continue their only visit to Bowie in the regular season on Saturday at 6:35 PM. RHP Corey Oswalt takes the mound against RHP Brandon Barker. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: With David Thompson’s four-RBI game on Thursday and Tomas Nido’s four-RBI game on Friday, Binghamton had a player record four or more RBI in back-to-back games for the first time since July 14 & 17, 2014 (Darrell Ceciliani & Dustin Lawley)...Binghamton is 8-2 in their last 10 road games…Champ Stuart swiped two bases, bumping his league-leading total to 16 stolen bases.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)