Bearcats clinch second straight AEast Regular Season Title

VESTAL, N.Y. - Sophomore pitcher Nick Gallagher tied a school record with his eighth win of the season in the opener and junior Jacob Wloczewski followed with a 1-hit shutout in the nightcap as Binghamton baseball (29-11, 14-4 America East) clinched another America East regular season title with a sweep of Hartford Friday afternoon at the Baseball Complex. The Bearcats won 4-1 and 1-0 to secure the program's second straight conference title and the sixth in the last 11 years. Binghamton, reigning postseason champions as well, will now carry the No. 1 seed into the America East tournament, which begins Wednesday in Lowell, Mass.



In the opener, Gallagher (W, 8-2) scattered five hits and one run in 6.0 innings and BU snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fourth inning. The Bearcats then added an insurance run in the eighth to clinch the title. Gallagher struck out five and notched his eighth win of the spring, tying two others for most wins in a season.



Junior catcher Jason Agresti hit his team-high 13th double of the year and went 2-for-4 with an RBI. His two-out, two-strike drive to the base of the wall in center field gave BU a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After Hartford tied it with two singles and a sacrifice in the second, BU took the lead for good in the fourth. Agresti led off with a single and freshman second baseman Justin Drpich was hit by pitch. Junior DH Pat Britt then stroked an RBI single on a 1-2 pitch to plate Agresti and give BU a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, freshman shortstop Greg Satriale delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-1.



In the eighth inning, junior center fielder CJ Krowiak led off with a single and moved to third on a single by senior first baseman Eddie Posavec. Sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak then drilled a long sacrifice fly to dead center, scoring Krowiak easily with the final run of the game. Posavec went 2-for-4 in his first game at first base after classmate Brendan Skidmore went down with an injury. He has now started in five different positions as a Bearcat (LF, RF, C, DH, 1B).



In Game 2, Wloczewski (W, 4-1) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Hartford got a one-out single to right. An ensuing double play ended the threat and the game. Wloczewski struck out four and allowed only five balls to leave the infield.



The Bearcats got their lone run in the first inning. Krowiak was hit by a pitch and promptly stole second. He went to third on a groundout by Posavec and scored on an RBI double to right field by Yurchak (2-for-3, RBI), who had half of BU's hits.



The teams wrap up the three-game series and close the book on the regular season with a single game at noon on Saturday. Junior Nick Wegmann (3-5, 3.29 ERA) takes the hill for Binghamton.



NOTES

Binghamton has won the America East regular season six times since 2007 (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2017), the most of any team in the conference. The Bearcats have also won the postseason title four times (2009, 2013, 2014, 2016), including three in the last four years.