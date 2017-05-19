Friday Night Frenzy: Section IV Playoffs Edition

Scores and Highlights from the Section IV playoffs on Friday, May 19:
Baseball:
Class AA:
Ithaca 2 - Binghamton 0
Horseheads 5 - Corning 2
Class A:
Vestal 4 - Owego 0
Maine-Endwell 4 - Union-Endicott 1
Class C:
Bainbridge-Guilford 9 - Sidney 8 (8)
Elmira Notre Dame 14 - Walton 7
Unatego 15 - Greene 0
Tioga 12 - Groton 2
Harpursville 9 - Moravia 1
Class D:
Deposit/Hancock 22 - Marathon 0
South Kortright 7 - Laurens 4
Afton 3 - Newfield 0
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 21 - Roxbury 0
Downsville 9 - Worcester 8
Oxford 6 - Franklin 2
Edmeston 12 - Margaretville 1
Softball:
Class C:
Seton 5 - Groton 1
Moravia 5 - Greene 4
Schedule:
Baseball:
Class AA:
Horseheads @ Ithaca (Best-of-Three), starting 5/22
Class A:
M-E @ Vestal (Best-of-Three), starting 5/22
Class B:
Windsor @ Seton, 5/22, 4:30
Union Springs/Port Byron @ Waverly, 5/22, 4:30
Chenango Forks @ Oneonta, 5/22, 4:30
Chenango Valley @ Susquehanna Valley, 5/22, 4:30
Class C:
B-G @ Lansing, 5/22, 4:30
END @ Unatego, 5/22, 4:30
Tioga @ Trumansburg, 5/22, 4:30
Harpursville @ Thomas A. Edison, 5/22, 4:30
Class D:
South Kortright @ Deposit/Hancock, 5/22, 4:30
Afton @ WAJ, 5/22, 4:30
Oxford @ Downsville, 5/22, 4:30
Morris or Schenevus @ Edmeston, 5/22, 4:30