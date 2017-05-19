Friday Night Frenzy: Section IV Playoffs Edition

Scores and Highlights from the Section IV playoffs on Friday, May 19:

Baseball:

Class AA:

Ithaca 2 - Binghamton 0

Horseheads 5 - Corning 2

Class A:

Vestal 4 - Owego 0

Maine-Endwell 4 - Union-Endicott 1

Class C:

Bainbridge-Guilford 9 - Sidney 8 (8)

Elmira Notre Dame 14 - Walton 7

Unatego 15 - Greene 0

Tioga 12 - Groton 2

Harpursville 9 - Moravia 1

Class D:

Deposit/Hancock 22 - Marathon 0

South Kortright 7 - Laurens 4

Afton 3 - Newfield 0

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 21 - Roxbury 0

Downsville 9 - Worcester 8

Oxford 6 - Franklin 2

Edmeston 12 - Margaretville 1

Softball:

Class C:

Seton 5 - Groton 1

Moravia 5 - Greene 4

Schedule:

Baseball:

Class AA:

Horseheads @ Ithaca (Best-of-Three), starting 5/22

Class A:

M-E @ Vestal (Best-of-Three), starting 5/22

Class B:

Windsor @ Seton, 5/22, 4:30

Union Springs/Port Byron @ Waverly, 5/22, 4:30

Chenango Forks @ Oneonta, 5/22, 4:30

Chenango Valley @ Susquehanna Valley, 5/22, 4:30

Class C:

B-G @ Lansing, 5/22, 4:30

END @ Unatego, 5/22, 4:30

Tioga @ Trumansburg, 5/22, 4:30

Harpursville @ Thomas A. Edison, 5/22, 4:30

Class D:

South Kortright @ Deposit/Hancock, 5/22, 4:30

Afton @ WAJ, 5/22, 4:30

Oxford @ Downsville, 5/22, 4:30

Morris or Schenevus @ Edmeston, 5/22, 4:30