Head On Crash Sends Three To The Hospital

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

A head on collision closed a section of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon. 

Police say three people were taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City. 

The accident occurred a little after 3:30 p.m. Riverside Drive was closed from the Binghamton City line at Margaret Street to Patricia Street while the scene was being cleared. 