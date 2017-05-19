Broome DA's Office Charges After-hours Club Operators

The Broome County District Attorney's Office has charged two alleged operators of an after-hours club in Binghamton.

DA Steve Cornwell presented the case to a Broome County Grand Jury, which on Friday charged Aali Tillman Sr., 41, and Stephanie Zawko, 48, with misdemeanor charges of Sale of Alcohol Without a License and Unlawful Sale of Alcohol for Profit.

Cornwell first announced the charge in a Facebook Live video on Friday. According to Cornwell, Tillman and Zawko allegedly operated "Club Platinum" and/or "Orton" located on the corner of Main Street and Orton Avenue in Binghamton's West Side.

"For too long after-hours clubs have led to increased drug activity and violence," said Cornwell. "Those who are illegally profiting from violating the law will be arrested and prosecuted."

Police say "Orton" was the location where Binghamton resident Brandon Hernandez was fatally shot on April 22nd.

Earlier this month, the club agreed to shut down operations after it was served a lockdown warning by the City of Binghamton.