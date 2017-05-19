Fayette Street Shooting Suspect Indicted for Murder

A Broome County Grand Jury has handed up an indictment for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man on Fayette Street last month.

The B.C. District Attorney's Office says Jabari Ashe, 21, of Brooklyn, has been indicted for the following charges:

Murder in the second degree -- a Class A-1 Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree -- a Class C Felony

DA Steve Cornwell presented the case to the jury.

Earlier this month, Ashe was charged for the murder of Tyquan Gumbs, 26, of Binghamton. On April 28, police found Gumbs dead, lying in the rear of 10 Fayette St. and say he received multiple gunshot wounds.

It was the second homicide to occur in the City of Binghamton within six days.

Authorities say NYPD assisted in capturing Ashe, who was taken into custody in Brooklyn. Ashe was arraigned in the Binghamton City Court and sent to the Broome County Jail.