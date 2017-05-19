Binghamton Man Charged with Murder in After-hours Club Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

A Binghamton man charged in connection to an after-hours club shooting last month pleaded not guilty in Broome County Court on Friday.

Authorities say Jihad Ray, 26, is suspected of killing Brandon Hernandez, 22, after shooting him at 56 Orton Avenue in Binghamton just before 5:00 a.m. on April 22nd. At the scene, police found Hernandez lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested and charged Ray with second-degree murder in April.

At a May 1st press conference, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said Ray was believed to be a former member of the MacBallers, "Ray was a member of the MacBallers, it's our understanding he got thrown out, which is an offset of the Bloods," said Zikuski.

On May 12th, a Broome County Grand Jury indicted Ray for Murder in the second degree, and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree.

On Friday, Ray was remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

A tentative trial date has been set for September 18th.