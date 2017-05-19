Warner Sentenced in Town of Union Shooting Case

Paul Warner was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, and five years post-release supervision, Friday in Broome County Court.

In March, a Broome County jury found the Endicott man guilty of Attempted Murder and three other charges related to a shooting incident last September in the area of Carl Street in the Town of Union.

Charges:

Attempted Murder (2nd Degree) -- a Class B Felony

Attempted Assault (1st Degree) -- a Class C Felony

Assault (2nd Degree) -- a Class D Felony

Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals -- a Class A Misdemeanor

Authorities said on September, 24, 2016, Warner fired a shotgun at 50-year-old Timothy Mancini and his dog. Mancini was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, but survived the shooting.

On Friday, Prosecutor Kevin Cheung said this was "A case of disappointment." Cheung said Warner disappointed the community when he attempted to take the life of another person in broad daylight, and added that he wanted a sentence of 20 years to send a message, "That we will not tolerate the actions of Mr. Warner."

With the defense pushing for a five-year sentence, in his final words an emotional Warner told Judge Kevin Dooley, "I take full responsibility for my actions. I wish I could take it all back."

Along with jail time, Judge Dooley told Warner that he will be prohibited from any contact with Mancini through May 19, 2032.

The Defense said in court Friday that it will file a notice of appeal in response to the conviction.