Crash Claims Life Of Delhi Woman

Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies, New York State Police and the Delhi Fire Department and Emergency Squad responded a fatal, two vehicle head on collision on State Highway 10 in the Town of Delhi that claimed the life of a Delhi resident on Thursday.



Investigation by Sheriff's Deputies and members New York State Police Troop "C" Collision Reconstruction Unit and their Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit revealed that at approximately 9:30 a.m Thursday. 77 year old Carol S. Lowell, of Delhi, was traveling north on State Highway 10 when her vehicle crossed the center line of the highway and collided head-on with a southbound dump truck, driven by 62 year old Paul T. Jurjens of Walton, which subsequently overturned in southbound ditch. Jurjens was able to extricate himself from the dump truck moments before it became engulfed in fire.

Lowell was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries she sustained in the impact. Jurjens was transported to O'Connor Hospital by members of the Delhi Emergency Squad and was later released.

As a result of the collision, State Highway 10 was shut down until approximately 3:00pm Thursday afternoon while Deputies and State Police Collision Reconstruction experts investigated the accident and crews were able to clear the wreckage from the roadway.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing but at this time Deputies do not anticipate any charges will be filed.