Mayor David Announces $5.25 Million Street Improvement Plan

Infrastructure improvements have already began in the City of Binghamton. Mayor Rich David announced Friday the $5.25 million street improvement plan for 2017.

The plan includes 15 miles of infrastructure upgrades-- with 9.86 miles of paving estimated at $3.7 million, 4.39 miles of preventative maintenance paving estimated at one million, and 0.75 miles of full street reconstruction estimated at $600,000.

David said for the third year in a row the city has hit its mark for approximately 15 miles of streets in the City of Binghamton and the administration has now made it a priority to focus on neighborhood street reconstruction.

"When I talked to residents across the city street reconstruction and demolition are among the two top most important points that I hear from residents," said David.

Over a dozen streets are to be paved and reconstructed this season.

Jutland Ave., Downs Ave., Gaylord St., Hazel St., Leroy St., Highland Ave., Mitchell Ave., Murray St., and Vestal Ave., are some of the streets ti be part of the reconstruction this season. David said every street on their list is in dire need, and has been a source of frustration for many residents.

"Some residents have voiced their concerns about the fact their streets have not been done in 10, 15, 20, 30 and even 40 years... and that's completely unacceptable," said David.

He says they are working to successfully move the city on a ten year cycle plan, so that residents wont have to wait several decades for their streets to be reconstructed.

The plan is to focus work in one section of the city at a time to maximize resources and minimize costs.