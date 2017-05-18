Section Of Route 434 Renamed To Honor Civil War Hero

A section of Route 434 was renamed to honor Colonel David Ireland and the 137th New York Volunteer Infantry on Thursday.

Local historians, Civil War re-enactors and descendants of the 137th regiment gathered on the side of Route 434 just past the Conklin Avenue exit for the dedication.

During the summer of 1862 Colonel Ireland recruited men in the Binghamton area to fight in the Civil War. They trained at Camp Susquehanna which was near Conklin Avenue. The regiment went on to contribute to the Union Army's victory at the Battle of Gettysburg.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Fred Akshar sponsored the renaming legislation.

Lupardo said honoring the colonel and the 137th was overdue.

"These men fought valiantly to save the Battle of Gettysburg but unfortunately few know their heroic tale," said Lupardo. "I hope that when people see these signs as they drive by, they will be interested to learn more about the man and regiment they honor."

The "Col David Ireland Memorial Highway" sign is located on Route 434 just past the Conklin Avenue exit.

A historical marker was also dedicated to Colonel Ireland and the 137th regiment last June.