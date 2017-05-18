Richardson to join Islanders staff

Former Binghamton Senators Head Coach Luke Richardson is back on the pro bench and in the NHL. Richardson will join the New York Islanders as an assistant to Doug Weight.

Richardson spent four years in Binghamton from the 2012-13 season to the 2015-16 season. He left the organization after getting passed up for the Ottawa Senators head coaching vacancy that eventually went to Guy Boucher. Before taking over the B-Sens, Richardson spent the previous three seasons as assistant coach in Ottawa.

In his year off from coaching professional hockey, he was the head coach of Team Canada and led them to the 2016 Spengler Cup Championship. In four years with Binghamton, he finished with a 153-120-17-14, and two playoff appearances.