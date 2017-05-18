  • Home

  • Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect for:

  • Cayuga, NY

Thursday's High School Roundup: Sectional Edition

Posted: Updated:

Owego Free Academy outlasted Johnson City 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the Class A Section IV Baseball Semifinals.  The Indians will now play top seed Vestal on Friday at 4:30.

Other scores from the Section IV Playoffs:

Softball:

Class C:
Sidney 13 - Harpursville 10
Moravia 4 - Greene 2 {Suspended in 3rd)
Tioga 5 - Odessa-Montour 4
Seton 2 - Groton 0 (Suspended in 3rd)

Class D:
Edmeston 10 - Roxbury 0
Marathon 18 - Charlotte Valley 1
Schenevus 5 - Worcester 4
Laurens 25 - Margaretville 3
Hancock 16 - Gilboa-Conesville 4
Southern Cayuga 12 - Downsville 5
Afton 3 - Candor 1
Deposit 15 - Milford 0