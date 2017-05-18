Thursday's High School Roundup: Sectional Edition

Owego Free Academy outlasted Johnson City 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the Class A Section IV Baseball Semifinals. The Indians will now play top seed Vestal on Friday at 4:30.

Other scores from the Section IV Playoffs:

Softball:

Class C:

Sidney 13 - Harpursville 10

Moravia 4 - Greene 2 {Suspended in 3rd)

Tioga 5 - Odessa-Montour 4

Seton 2 - Groton 0 (Suspended in 3rd)

Class D:

Edmeston 10 - Roxbury 0

Marathon 18 - Charlotte Valley 1

Schenevus 5 - Worcester 4

Laurens 25 - Margaretville 3

Hancock 16 - Gilboa-Conesville 4

Southern Cayuga 12 - Downsville 5

Afton 3 - Candor 1

Deposit 15 - Milford 0